Book Review: Sy Montgomery shares ‘What the Chicken Knows' in new mini hardcover

Montgomery is wary of anthropomorphizing her feathered friends, so while she names them, she also tells plenty of stories that could be rebranded for a TV show called ''When Chickens Attack!'' The funniest involves her minister, who makes the mistake of running his hand down one of the hens' backs, a gesture that makes them assume a distinctive mating crouch. Across the yard, Alex ''saw a moral travesty, an insult to his roosterhood: the minister was trying to have sex with his hen.'' The minister survives the bloody ''spurs first'' attack to the back of his calves, but learns to tend his own flock.