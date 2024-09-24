Book Review: Sally Rooney's latest novel 'Intermezzo' examines unacknowledged grief

Peter, the eldest by a decade, pities his awkward, 22-year-old brother, a competitive chess player whose prowess for the game hasn't done much to build his social skills or self-esteem. But after meeting Margaret, an older woman who's emerging from the shadow of her own crisis, Ivan's life has begun to blossom — and the same cannot be said for Peter. A human-rights lawyer — once optimistic, now jaded — Peter's self-medicating and can't stop sabotaging his relationships with Naomi, a wry, carefree college student, and Slyvia, his former flame and longtime love.