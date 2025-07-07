Book Review: Ruth Ware revisits old characters in new thriller, 'The Woman in Suite 11'

Most of the main characters who survived the first book return, led by Lo Blacklock, a decade older and raising a pair of sons in Brooklyn. She's now happily married to Judah and she wrote a book called ''Dark Waters'' about her ordeal aboard the cruise ship Aurora (the plot of ''Cabin 10''). She knows motherhood won't last forever, and so when she's presented with the opportunity to rekindle her travel writing career by visiting a luxury hotel in Geneva, she jumps at the chance. The hotel is owned by a reclusive European billionaire named Marcus Leidmann, and once Lo convinces the Financial Times she can deliver a profile, it's off to Switzerland, where Ware throws the thriller switch and readers are taken on a ride across the European continent, eventually ending up in England for the story's climax.