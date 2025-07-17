Book Review: 'Royal Gambit' by Daniel O'Malley finds magic in the murder of a royal family member

Gambit centers around the aristocratic Lady Alexandra Mondegreen (Alix) and her investigation into the mysterious murder of her childhood friend, the Prince of Wales. Alix has the unique talent of being able to shatter bones with just a touch of her hand, but she is resented by the other members of the service for the perceived favoritism that comes with her noble title. Her youth was spent as a secret bodyguard to Princess Louise, the woman who now finds herself next in line to the throne. This connection proves useful as the agency's way into investigating who at the palace (or outside of it) could be responsible for the death of the heir apparent and gives Alix a chance to prove her worth as an asset to the agency.