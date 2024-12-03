Book Review: Robin Cook sets his latest thriller in the iconic Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital

But this is a Robin Cook novel, so readers shouldn't be surprised that Mitt's dream slowly becomes a nightmare. Cook does a nice job of drawing readers into the tale, not horrifying them all at once. Mitt possesses a little precognitive power and can sometimes see things before they happen or sense when he's in danger. So when forceps start moving of their own accord during a procedure or sutures untie themselves, readers and Mitt get a serious case of the heebie-jeebies.