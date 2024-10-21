Book Review: Richard Chizmar tells a creepy occult tale in ‘Memorials'

The plot starts off slow as they meander the back roads, taking Polaroids and shooting VHS video of crosses and balloons and stuffed animals that mark the spots where people died. Chizmark employs a cool narrative trick, providing transcripts of the video footage as they interview locals and loved ones. ''The camera zooms closer on his face. His brown eyes are somber but steady. He clears his throat and continues,'' is how part of the transcript of Billy's interview reads. Billy lost his parents in a car accident in Sudbury, Pennsylvania, and it's when he returns home, visits their roadside memorial, and starts asking questions, that the novel gets more interesting.