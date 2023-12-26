Consumer advocate Ralph Nader has built his life's reputation on his fights with corporate America. But it turns out there are some CEOs he actually likes.

At least that's the premise of ''The Rebellious CEO: 12 Leaders Who Did It Right,'' Nader's look at executives who he says ''stood against the gray crowd'' by putting a premium on social responsibility as much as they did on profits. The dozen leaders he profiles are presented as models for businesses on how to balance both those needs.

The brief biographies of the CEOs give Nader a chance to highlight what he sees as the shortcomings of today's corporations. But, surprisingly, he commends the CEOs profiled for not forgetting the bottom line and notes that all of them insisted ''nothing would be possible if they didn't pay attention to profits.''

The chapters are sprinkled with Nader's anecdotes from his interactions with the CEOs profiled, and leans on their own writings as well. The CEOs highlighted include Ray Anderson, the carpet-tile manufacturing executive who was spurred to set sustainability goals for his company, and Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard's support for conservation efforts.

Nader also praises CEOs for their work at the consumer level, including Southwest Airlines — though also noting its cancellation of more than 16,000 flights last year over the holidays that eventually led to a multi-million settlement.

Nader strays into adulation at times, but the book offers an interesting perspective on business leadership from one of the most well known antagonists of corporations.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews