Book Review: Paula Hawkins returns with psychological thriller 'The Blue Hour'

Hawkins weaves artistic themes and the creative process through the novel. Chapman's diary entries are filled with references to the landscape that inspires her — the ''terrible chaos'' of waves, the sky ''miraculous azure or threatening gunmetal.'' The title refers to a time at dusk before the stars come out when the color leaches from the day but it's not yet full dark. Hawkins' prose often mirrors Chapman's artistic eye. Here's Becker's first glimpse of Grace: ''Her face is soft, cheeks relaxing gently into jowls, and her colors are muddied: from her bowl of hair to her slightly protuberant eyes… she is painted in varying shades of brown.''