Book Review: New essays from writer Richard Russo on how his life informs his art

The 12 essays here are divided into the two parts noted in the title. ''Life'' is more memoir, with Russo sharing what he did during the COVID-19 pandemic, among many other things. ''I'd been waiting for more than a decade… for somebody to tell me to go home and stay there, and somebody finally had.'' The first half is stuffed with stories about his mother and father, anchored by ''Marriage Story,'' which reveals the illnesses they both suffered (gambling and alcoholism for Dad, anxiety for Mom) and how the dream life his mother envisioned after her husband survived World War II never materialized (''She and my father stalled.''). But Russo doesn't write to assign blame. At age 75 and with both parents buried, he takes a more thoughtful approach in these essays. Not yet a teenager when Dad left, he realizes now that Mom was just doing what he does for a living as a storyteller — controlling the narrative.