Book Review: Nate Bargatze tries to bring his comedy from screen to page with 'Big Dumb Eyes'

All that said, for super fans or anyone who would rather read funny stories than watch Bargatze tell them on TV, ''Big Dumb Eyes'' is a quick read. There are even grainy, black and white photos of Bargatze through the years with his family. If you haven't already watched his specials, you'll learn a lot about his upbringing — from the sense of humor and theatrical nature he inherited from his father, the greatest clown and magician to ever work in Old Hickory, Tennessee, to the role his decade-younger sister, Abigail, played in keeping him from being completely self-centered growing up.