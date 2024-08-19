Book Review: Moon Unit Zappa memoir rides messy legacy of father's genius on journey to self-love

Take sex. She was regularly exposed to her father's scantily clad groupies, nudity around the house and being able to hear her parents' love-making (and arguing) through the walls, yet had no clue how to use a tampon. It was the same with money. Although Moon accrued a nest egg from her and her father's Grammy-nominated 1982 hit ''Valley Girl'' large enough to buy her own house ("Like, omigod!"), she never had ''normal'' childhood experiences like allowance and chores and struggled to hold a steady job.