Book Review: Michael Luo tells the harrowing story of Chinese exclusion in America

Despite the ugly violence, Luo also takes care to document the actions of good men and women who stood up to the mob. Take Charles Andrew Huntington, a 73-year-old reverend in Eureka, California, who helped stop a massacre against Chinese residents in 1885. He lectured an enraged crowd: ''If Chinamen have no character, white men ought to have some.'' Fanatics still ran every Chinese person out of town. A Chinese Christian, Charley Way Lum, had stopped by Huntington's house to pray before he left, when men burst in and put a rope around his neck. Another minister, C.E. Rich, intervened: ''If you hang him, you'll hang him over my dead body.'' Lum escaped on a ship to San Francisco.