Book Review: Matt Haig extols the magic of Ibiza in 'The Life Impossible'

The action is set in Ibiza, the Spanish island famous for its nightclubs. When the narrator, Grace Winters, suddenly inherits a rundown house there, she leaves behind her tragic life as a childless and widowed mathematics teacher in England for an adventure. And, oh, what an adventure! As Grace pieces together the fate of a collegiate acquaintance, Christina, who gifted her the house, she meets Alberto Ribas, a ''once respected marine biologist'' who now gives diving tours in the Mediterranean and who Grace describes as ''not so much of a pirate but a castaway, with the unkempt hair and the beard escaping his face in every direction.'' On one of those dives, Grace's life is forever altered by a blue phosphorescent light she swims toward under the water. ''La Presencia,'' or ''The Presence,'' imbues her with actual superpowers, the details of which are too much fun to spoil here.