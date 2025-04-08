Book Review: 'Make Sure You Die Screaming' is an absurd road trip novel for modern times

The protagonist, while an exceptionally unlikable character at their worst — disrespecting everyone like it's going out of fashion, in the name of honesty — is also full of heart. Sometimes a nasty, festering, raw-emotions heart; a self-destructive time bomb that is sure to embed shrapnel in those unfortunate people who dare to hang around. Still, Carlstrom manages to shine the light back on the protagonist's humanity and salvage reader sympathy when it matters most.