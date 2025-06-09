Book Review: Jess Walter's 'So Far Gone' sets a redemption story in fractured, modern America

In a neat narrative gimmick, the chapters are entitled ''What Happened to ___'' and fill in the main strokes of each character's backstory, as well as what happens to them in the present timeline. Told with an omniscient third-person sense of humor, the book's themes are nonetheless serious. On the demise of journalism in the chapter ''What Happened to Lucy,'' one of Kinnick's old flames and colleagues at the Spokesman-Review: She ''hated that reporters were expected to constantly post on social media… before knowing what their stories even meant.'' Or Kinnick's thoughts as he holds a .22 Glock given to him just in case by a retired police officer who is helping him get his grandkids back from the local militia: ''The shiver that went through his arm! The power!… The weight of this gun was the exact weight of his anger and his fear and his sense of displacement… That's where its incredible balance lay.''