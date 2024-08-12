Book Review: Is the brilliant surgeon a 'Good Sociopath?' Chicago P.I. Annalisa Vega has her doubts

Then a young woman plunges to her death from a balcony in an apartment building where Canning also resides. Police rule it an accident, but Maura says she isn't so sure. If Canning was responsible, Maura's academic career will be in ruins, so she hires newly-minted private eye Annalisa Vega, a former Chicago PD detective, to recheck the police work. So begins ''All The Way Gone,'' Joanna Schaffhausen's fourth novel featuring Annalisa.