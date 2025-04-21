Book Review: How would Joan Didion feel about her therapy session notes being published as a book?

Discovered in a small filing cabinet in Didion's office after she died in 2021 at age 87, the 150 loose pages formed a kind of journal she kept for her husband, writer John Gregory Dunne, about her meetings starting in late 1999 with psychiatrist Roger MacKinnon. The writer of such cult favorites as ''The Book of Common Prayer'' (1977) and ''The White Album'' (1979) was an assiduous notetaker and recordkeeper who explained her lifelong compulsion to write things down in her well-known essay, ''On Keeping a Notebook,'' to remember what certain moments had meant to her.