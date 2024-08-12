Book Review: 'How to Leave the House' by Nathan Newman marks the debut of a bold new fiction voice

Before you read a word of ''How to Leave the House'' by Nathan Newman, it may help to know that a TV adaptation is already in the works. This is a book that unfolds like it's destined for the small screen. ''It was a cinematic sunset: pinks, oranges and periwinkle blues… Beneath it all was lonely Natwest, a single figure on the empty street…'' That passage is about midway through the book, but you get the point. There are other parts that read like stage directions and the novel's point of view switches from inside the mind of our ''hero,'' Natwest, to the perspectives of various town residents he encounters during the day.