Book Review: Grief is profound, painful and personal in this debut novel from J.B. Hwang

''Mendell Station'' is Korean American writer J.B. Hwang's first novel. And it is all about death — its horror, finality and mystery, and, most of all, how those who knew and loved that person must cope.
Miriam, the main character, who is a Korean American postal worker living in San Francisco, learns that her best friend, Esther, was found dead, having fallen two stories onto the train tracks at Van Ness station.
The mystery of how Esther died is never solved in the book, although we learn she had been intoxicated and wobbly on her feet when last seen at a bar.
The narrative focuses more on Miriam's initial confusion and the painful emotional attempt at mourning and eventual acceptance.
''The love I had for Esther distended and became a fluid that filled my skull… My skeleton felt ripped out of my body, and I crumpled to the floor. The sound of many waters, weighted clouds in the sky, thin black grooves between the wooden floorboards teeming with darkness.''
Like many great novels, the specifics are clear — the Asian American experience, which is quite different from the white or Black American experience, in many ways, or the details of working at the post office, the menial, never-ending repetition — as fitting the expression ''going postal'' — but also the gentle kindness of the regular folks who are her co-workers.
The universal human story of losing a loved one comes alive amid the backdrop of these specifics, like many great novels.
It is very moving.