Book Review: 'Golden Girls' inspired 'cozy mystery' is no comedy, but still a nostalgic nugget

Still, the plot does a decent job of leading readers on a twisty chase to figure out who the victim was and who the murderer is. The women decide to play amateur detectives to clear Dorothy's name. And it's a hoot while reading to picture it: Dorothy, Rose, Sophia and Blanche donning disguises and clumsily snooping in the hotel manager's office and the victim's home. Even though their climactic showdown with the culprit seems pretty outrageous, it's fun to see four ''old ladies'' get an action-hero moment.