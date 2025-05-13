Book Review: Debut novel ‘Happiness Forever' is set on a therapy couch

The question of what to do about this inconvenient obsession carries through Faith's endearing debut novel. Sylvie knows she must respect the boundaries of the therapy room, but feeds her obsession in other ways — adopting her therapist's style of dress; studying therapy on her work breaks at the vet clinic; staying alert for a chance encounter in the neighborhood dog park. If the therapist only loved her, Sylvie believes all her problems would be solved. ''There might be no need to worry about carrying on when somebody else had already worked out the meaning of life,'' Sylvie thinks.