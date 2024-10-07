Book Review: Deborah Levy's 'The Position of Spoons' may be just for the diehard fans

The collection might be best for the Levy diehards who don't want to miss any of her writing that happens between longer works. And the writing here is not the problem – Levy is engaging on subjects from lemons to Sigmund Freud. Her most moving work is in her personal stories, from the titular essay to her recollection, just three pages long, of meeting the eyes of a colleague whose wife had recently died. It's mainly the purpose of the book that feels askew or absent here. We're left waiting for Levy to really dig in.