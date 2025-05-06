Book Review: David Attenborough takes readers to ‘Earth's Last Wilderness' in ‘Ocean'

Despite detailing the impact of global warming throughout the ocean ecosystem, the book is not all doom and gloom. The authors present a case study in hope near the end of most chapters, like the coral reefs of Cabo Pulmo, off the coast of Baja California. Once teeming with life, unrestricted commercial fishing decimated the region in the 1980s. But after a local fisherman teamed up with a marine professor to convince the Mexican government to declare a no-fishing zone and create a marine preserve, Cabo Pulmo recovered over the next decade, a sign, they write, that ''simply leaving parts of the ocean alone creates the capacity for it to regenerate.''