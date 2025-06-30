Book Review: Critic Maris Kreizman charts her political awakening in smart, funny essay collection

In a sweeter, more nostalgic register, she reminisces about her great-great-uncle Barney's iconic clothing store in Manhattan and what it taught her about the predatory world of capitalism on steroids. She also considers her relationship with her older twin brothers, with whom she shared a love of cop shows. But while her faith in policing was deeply shaken by the murder of George Floyd and other police abuses, they ended up becoming cops with conservative views.