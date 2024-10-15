Book Review: Cop cold case unit pursues a rapist, foils a terrorist plot and tackles a 1947 murder

Despite having to navigate the byzantine politics of the city's justice system, including meddling higher ups and an intransigent prosecutor, Ballard and her team ultimately win the day. The multiple plot lines are suspenseful and unfold at a torrid pace, and as usual in a Connelly novel, the prose is tight and the characters are compelling and well-drawn. ''The Waiting'' is the habitually best-selling author at the top of his game.