Book Review: Christine Brennan's ‘On Her Game' explores the Caitlin Clark Effect on the WNBA

On one hand, it's about the game, right? Nobody can deny Caitlin Clark's talent on a basketball court, where her rookie season stats with the Indiana Fever were eye-popping: 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game while leading the WNBA in assists and 3-pointers made. On the other hand, why is Caitlin Clark the poster child for a ''Revolution in Women's Sports?'' The WNBA's been around since 1997 and plenty of female athletes are or were the very best at what they do, inspiring millions of young women to play all sorts of sports — from Serena Williams to Simone Biles to Lindsey Vonn.