Book Review: Chris Myers looks back on his career in 'That Deserves a Wow'

For readers looking to get into the business, though, there's some good advice in these pages. Myers knew early on what he wanted to do with his life and began writing down his goals. ''Get on the radio. Be an anchor on TV,'' he scrawled in lipstick on his mirror as a kid. As he grew, he swapped the mirror for note cards and kept them close to his bed, reading them often as reminders. And as he climbed to a top rung on the TV sports ladder, he followed this adage: ''If you don't jump at unexpected opportunities, you won't get more than what's expected.'' That's the tenet that convinced him to leave ESPN for Fox Sports, which was essentially a network start-up in 1998.