Book Review: Brathwaite flexes his writing chops and expands Black literary canon with debut 'Rage'

That said, ''Rage'' is anything but demure. The Table of Contents is peppered with profanities and even a chapter titled ''I Hate the Gays.'' Readers will either be turned off here before ever buying the book, or tempted to know more about this self-described ''hateful child who grew into an even more hateful adult'' — said, like most reflections in the book, with a protective layer of comedy around a kernel of truth.