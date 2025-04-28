Book Review: 'Awakened' is a breath of fresh air in the world of modern magic novels

''Awakened'' is a story of enormous heart, and it's not only for those burned by former literary heroes; it's also for those who need a reminder of what it's like to see childlike wonder as an adult navigating a sometimes cruel world. For those who love massively multiplayer role-playing games but are turned off by the rampant misogyny that tends to overtake those spaces. Or, honestly, for people who just want a fresh, modern take on a magical quest. Osworth's writing is captivating and luscious, full of Easter eggs and savory balance of sensory descriptions, exciting adventure, lifelike dialogue and gratifying revelations.