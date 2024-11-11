Book Review: A new book about cult favorite Eve Babitz throws shade on reputation of Joan Didion

Now Anolik is back with a new book, ''Didion & Babitz,'' in which she explores the complicated relationship between the frenemies and declares her devotion to the less well-known of the two: ''I'm crazy for Eve, love her with a fan's unreasoning abandon. Besides, Joan is somebody I naturally root against: I respect her work rather than like it; find her persona — part princess, part wet blanket — tough going; and resent her for siccing on us, the innocent reading public, an army, seemingly unending, of middle-class young-women personal essayists who take their feelings very ultra-seriously and expect us to do the same.''