Book Review: 70-year-old psychiatrist takes to the road in Anna Montague's beguiling new novel

As she drives through a string of cities that were meaningful to Sara, Magda starts to see that she has been just as oblivious to her own wants and needs as her most clueless patients. Then a fortuitous encounter with an out and proud lesbian at a women's retreat in Texas and, later, a car accident in New Mexico, force Magda to confront the true nature of her friendship with Sara — a relationship that readers will have figured out long before she does — and repair her frayed ties to her sister.