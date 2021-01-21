Brayden Harrington, the teenager whom President Joe Biden befriended as a fellow stutterer, has a book coming out this summer. The picture book, "Brayden Speaks Up," will be released Aug. 10, Harper­Collins Children's Books announced Tuesday. Harrington, 13, a New Hampshire resident, met Biden in February while the Democratic candidate was at a town hall event in Concord. They later spoke backstage, and Harrington, who has praised Biden for giving him confidence, addressed the Democratic National Convention last August in a video that was viewed millions of times.

Da Vinci copy turns up in Italy

Italian police have recovered a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vinci's 16th-century "Salvator Mundi" painting of Jesus that was stolen from a Naples church during the pandemic without the priests even realizing it was gone. The discovery was made when Naples police working on a bigger operation found the painting hidden in an apartment. Police chief Alfredo Fabbrocini said the apartment owner was detained after he offered a "less than credible" explanation that he had "casually" bought it at a market. The painting is a copy of the "Salvator Mundi (Savior of the World)" by Leonardo that sold for a record $450 million at a Christie's auction in 2017.

case closed: The U.S. Secret Service opened an investigation into comedian John Mulaney over jokes believed to be made about President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" last year, according to records obtained by the Associated Press. Mulaney, 38, revealed last month that the Secret Service had investigated the comedian and "SNL" alum for "inappropriate jokes about President Trump" after he made a joke about Roman dictator Julius Caesar, who was stabbed to death by a group of senators on the Ides of March. The file showed the bureau contacted NBC but did not interview the comedian for its inquiry, which found no wrongdoing.

In memoriam: Country star Dolly Parton said her brother Randy Parton, who sang and performed with her, has died of cancer. He was 67. Parton, who turned 75 this week, and her brother were among 12 children in the Parton family, raised in Sevierville, Tenn. "We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God," Parton said in a statement released Thursday. Randy Parton sang, played guitar and bass in his sister's band and had hosted his own show at her Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, since it opened in 1986. He also released music on his own. Parton said her duet with him on "Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle To You" would "always be a highlight of my own career." His last recording was "You Are My Christmas," which was on Dolly Parton's most recent Christmas album.

