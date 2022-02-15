Minnesota's most picturesque amphitheater will welcome one of the state's favorite performers this summer.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt will appear at the year-old Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on July 29. Mavis Staples, another Hall of Famer and friend of Raitt's, will open.

The 10-time Grammy winner is touting this tour as a preview of her upcoming studio album, "Just Like That."

A regular visitor to Minnesota since recording her 1971 debut in a house on Lake Minnetonka, Raitt last performed here in 2018, opening for James Taylor at Xcel Energy Center. She has appeared eight times at the Minnesota State Fair (a record for female performers), most recently in 2016 when her last album, "Dig in Deep," was released.

After not gigging during the pandemic, Raitt will return to the road in April with Lucinda Williams while her summer tour will feature Staples.

Built between two granite quarries, the $15 million Ledge Amphitheater opened in 2021 in Waite Park, just outside of St. Cloud, off I-94.

In its inaugural summer, the Ledge presented Dropkick Murphys, the Beach Boys and Willie Nelson, among others.

Capacity for the new amphitheater is 6,000 for general-admission concerts, 4,200 for reserved-seating shows such as Raitt's.

Also announced for the Ledge this year is Aaron Lewis on May 28.

Reserved tickets for Raitt's concert, priced from $60 to $100, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com. Special packages are available at bonnieraitt.com.