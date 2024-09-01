Bongokuhle Hlongwane scores 2 goals, Minnesota beats Earthquakes 2-1

Hlongwane redirected a long throw-in by Joseph Rosales that was parried by goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as ''Daniel" — and bounced off the crossbar. Hlongwane was the for his own rebound but his putback attempt was stopped by defender Vítor Costa de Brito, but this time, Hlongwane was able to find the back of the net to make it 2-1 in the 64th minute.