WAUSAUKEE, Wis. — A search by more than 100 volunteers for a woman last seen in 2017 has turned up bones that appear to be human in Marinette County, according to sheriff's officials.

The search for 83-year-old Jeanette Fullerton Sunday near Wausaukee also uncovered some clothing and footwear that matches what Fullerton was wearing when she disappeared, authorities said.

The findings were about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from her home in a wooded swampy area where recent trail camera photos were discovered of Fullerton from the morning she went missing.

Recently, a man who lives north of Highway 180 retrieved the memory card from trail camera he hadn’t checked in years, WLUK-TV reported.

Authorities initially said they believed Fullerton may have tried to walk to her daughter’s house about a quarter-mile away. Searches and a Silver Alert at the time failed to locate her.