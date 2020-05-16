A $2 billion bonding bill failed on the House floor Saturday, casting doubt on whether a divided Minnesota Legislature can strike deals on a massive package of construction projects and other key initiatives with just hours remaining in the regular 2020 legislative session.

The bill failed on a 75-58 vote, missing the three-fifths requirement needed in the Legislature to pass bonding bills authorizing long-term debt. The sticking point: House Republicans in the minority vowed to block a bonding bill until Gov. Tim Walz gives up the emergency powers he has used to close schools, businesses and most public spaces to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The uncertainty surrounding the bonding bill, couched by Democrats as a jobs initiative, is the latest roadblock in a legislative session completely upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a matter of months, the virus decimated a $1.5 billion budget surplus and sent the state $2.4 billion into the red. Legislators took a monthlong recess in the middle of session and were forced to dramatically scale back their priorities.

When they returned, they switched to committee hearings via video conferencing to accomodate social distancing. For the first time in state history, some called in during floor sessions to vote on sweeping packages of legislation from their homes, offices or even in their cars parked outside of the Capitol.

The House floor session Saturday was plagued with technical difficulties as legislators tried to weigh in on the bonding bill and cast their votes from home. “Un-mute me!” Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, shouted during a debate over the bonding bill, unsure if the rest of the chamber could hear her.

The Capitol building, usually bustling with lobbyists and rallies the final weekend of session, was mostly empty. Even negotiations between legislative leaders and the governor took place over video and conference calls instead of in-person.

Outside the Capitol, a small crowd gathered on the front steps to protest business closures and other aspects of Walz’s pandemic response. Some waved flags and threw breadcrumbs to represent the economic strain felt by Minnesota families amid the stay-at-home order.

A handful of GOP state legislators addressed the demonstrators, reiterating calls for Walz to lift his restrictions. Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch, said lawmakers should trust Minnesotans to make safe choices.

“We need to open the state,” he said. “The only reason we’ve kept this disease under control is because the good behavior of Minnesotans. We already know how to act smart and responsible.” Most demonstrators and legislators attending the rally did not wear masks.

Walz is lifting his stay-at-home order starting Monday and replacing it with an order that opens some small businesses and retailers and loosens restrictions on social distancing. But bars, restaurants, hair salons and other public spaces are still closed until at least June 1.

The pandemic also disrupted the urgency that usually comes with end-of-session deal making. Under state law, if Walz extends his emergency powers for another 30 days on June 12, legislators are automatically called back into session and given the option to reject the move. Anything the Legislature doesn’t finish before Monday’s deadline could be taken up then.

Republicans have said Walz’s emergency powers give the governor unilateral authority to address the pandemic in a way that doesn’t include the Legislature. It’s at the center of their opposition to the bonding bill, they said, as well as a $2 billion price tag of the House proposal that failed Saturday.

“I’ve talked about the need to address the budget deficit, I’ve talked about the need for the governor to work with the Legisalture, and we have not had those conversations as the clock whittles away,” said House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown. “I think everybody knows we’re going to be back here in three weeks.”

But House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said there’s plenty of time to come to an agreement on bonding and other outstanding issues before the session ends. Although the deadline to adjourn is Monday, lawmakers must wrap up voting on major bills by Sunday night.

“We really don’t need to make the pandemic, which has already killed hundreds of Minnesotans, a political issue,” Hortman said. “We really don’t need to have that get in the way of us getting our work done.”

Senate Republicans countered Saturday with their own bonding proposal, which totaled $998 million in general obligation bonds and $400 million for trunk highway bonds. The bill devotes $688 million to transportation projects, $203 million for water treatment and clean water infrastructure and $105 million in economic development grants. Another $170 million is divided between the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State Universities.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said he wants to see a deal on a bonding bill before the regular session ends, along with a dalay in tax deadlines for businesses and local governments. He’s also hoping to strike a deal with Democrats on state worker contracts negotiated last year. Under those contracts, roughly 50,000 workers received a 2.25 % pay raise last summer. Another 2.5% raise is scheduled to start this summer. Both the House and Senate have to ratify the contracts before July otherwise they are nullified.

The DFL-controlled House has ratified the raises, but the GOP-led Senate wants to delay the raises scheduled for July.

“I truly believe we’re going to be in a very difficult economic position as a state and we have to all be in that together,” Gazelka said.

A half dozen state employees whose industries ranged from health care to corrections joined representatives from some of the state’s biggest labor unions on Saturday to urge lawmakers to pass the contracts.

Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, accused Republicans of favoring bailouts for billionaires over front-line workers risking their help to protect the state during the pandemic. She cited Gazelka’s remarks on Friday in support of financial relief for the Mall of America.

“This is really about whose side are you on,” Specht said. “Is it workers or billionaires? And I don’t see the billionaires making the sacrifices.”

Gazelka argues that state workers, like others, should be prepared to make sacrifices as the state weathers the pandemic.

Staff writers Stephen Montemayor and Torey Van Oot contributed to this report.

Twitter: @bbierschbach