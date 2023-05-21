A Rochester shopping mall was searched Sunday and one person could face charges, after the security office received a fake bomb threat.

Security at Apache Mall in Rochester called police just before 3 p.m. Sunday to report that someone had just called claiming there was a bomb in the mall, said Rochester Police Lt. Ryan Lodermeier.

Rochester police and firefighters rushed to the mall with ambulances, sheriff's deputies and state police. Officers searched the mall with a police dog trained to detect explosives. They found none.

The mall was not evacuated, Lodermeier said, because while some Rochester police went to the mall, other officers called the phone number that called in the threat. The person on the other end of the line said the threat was not real, Lodermeier said.

Lodermeier would not say if the person police believed made the threat was in custody Sunday evening, but said police were referring charges for that person to the Olmstead County Attorney's Office, including at least one felony charge.