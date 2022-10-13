BEIRUT — A bomb exploded near a Syrian military bus in a Damascus suburb Thursday, killing 18 soldiers and wounding 27 others, Syrian state media reported citing a military source.
Similar attacks in past years have killed and wounded dozens of soldiers in government-held parts of the war-torn country. Last March, militants attacked a military bus near Palmyra in central Syria, killing 13 troops and wounding 18 others.
Syrian authorities in the past have blamed such attacks on Islamic State group militants who have been active in southern and central Syria, despite losing territorial control in the country since 2019.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico's south Gulf coast
Tropical Storm Karl turned to the south on Thursday and headed for Mexico's Gulf coast, though forecasters said it was unlikely to reach hurricane force.
Business
France starts exporting gas to Germany amid energy crisis
France has for the first time started sending natural gas to Germany, French gas network operator GRTgaz said Thursday, as Berlin strives to diversify its energy supply following the interruption of Russian gas deliveries.
World
Latvia calls watchdog's migrant mistreatment claims 'absurd'
Latvia on Thursday rejected as "absurd" claims by Amnesty International that it is violently mistreating migrants attempting to enter the European Union member country through Belarus.
World
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
A Pakistani senator said Thursday he was arrested, stripped and tortured for tweeting about the country's army chief.
World
Bomb blast near military bus in Syria kills 18 soldiers
A bomb exploded near a Syrian military bus in a Damascus suburb Thursday, killing 18 soldiers and wounding 27 others, Syrian state media reported citing a military source.