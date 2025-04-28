Sports

Bologna misses out on Serie A top four after draw

Bologna held on for a scoreless draw at Udinese in Serie A on Monday and a precious point in its bid to play in European competition next season.

The Associated Press
April 28, 2025 at 9:03PM

UDINE, Italy — Bologna held on for a scoreless draw at Udinese in Serie A on Monday and a precious point in its bid to play in European competition next season.

Bologna dominated possession but goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski was made to work much harder than his counterpart.

The team was one point out of the top four Champions League qualifying places. Bologna played in the Champions League this season for the first time in 60 years.

Lazio could have replaced Bologna in fifth place but drew at home with Parma 2-2 from 2-0 down.

Lazio's point left it out of the top six European qualifying places on goal difference.

Pedro scored twice in the last 11 minutes for Lazio after Parma forward Jacob Ondrejka scored at the start of each half.

Parma ran its unbeaten streak to seven games, including six draws, to be five points from the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, in the fight to avoid relegation, Cagliari won at Hellas Verona 2-0 to replace the home side in 15th place and eight points from the drop with four rounds remaining.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Trump celebrates the Super Bowl champ Eagles at White House, but star QB Jalen Hurts skips ceremony

President Donald Trump feted the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House on Monday, but several players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, decided to skip the celebration.

Sports

Commanders and Washington agree to a deal to build at RFK Stadium site, a nearly $4 billion project

card image

Sports

Stronger Caitlin Clark gears up for 2nd WNBA season with a revamped and upgraded Fever roster