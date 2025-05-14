Bologna ends 51-year wait for a major trophy by beating AC Milan to win Italian Cup

ROME — Bologna ended a 51-year wait for a major trophy when it beat AC Milan 1-0 to win the Italian Cup on Wednesday.
Dan Ndoye returned from injury to score the only goal and help Bologna to its first Italian Cup since 1974. The club, which is owned by Canadian Joey Saputo, has only won two second-division titles in between.
It was also coach Vincenzo Italiano's first win in a final, having lost back-to-back Europa Conference League title matches while in charge of Fiorentina and finishing runner-up in the 2023 Italian Cup.
''They were three hefty disappointments,'' Italiano told broadcaster Mediaset. ''I didn't think I could immediately come back and get my own back. But we succeeded and I'm happy.
''I add an important trophy to my mantlepiece and I truly dedicate it to the guys, who were extraordinary.''
Italiano had been flung in the air by his players in celebration immediately after the final whistle. Many of them were in tears of joy, much like some of the thousands of Bologna fans in the stands.
And the 47-year-old coach was eager to get back to the festivities.
"Now let me go and celebrate, because this is something really incredible,'' Italiano said with a smile at the end of his television interview.