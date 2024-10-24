Bologna-AC Milan soccer match postponed following extensive flooding

BOLOGNA, Italy — AC Milan's weekend match at Bologna in Italy's top soccer league has been postponed, Bologna officials announced Thursday following extensive flooding in the central Italian city.
AC Milan's weekend match at Bologna in Italy's top soccer league has been postponed, Bologna officials announced Thursday following extensive flooding in the central Italian city.
October 24, 2024
The Serie A match had been scheduled for Saturday.
Bologna is the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region, large parts of which have been hard hit by torrential rains and bad weather for days.
The game was not immediately rescheduled.
''Following the flood that affected Bologna, intense work is underway to clean up the situation,'' the city of Bologna said while announcing the game postponement on X.
