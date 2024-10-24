Sports

Bologna-AC Milan soccer match postponed following extensive flooding

AC Milan's weekend match at Bologna in Italy's top soccer league has been postponed, Bologna officials announced Thursday following extensive flooding in the central Italian city.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 4:57PM

BOLOGNA, Italy — AC Milan's weekend match at Bologna in Italy's top soccer league has been postponed, Bologna officials announced Thursday following extensive flooding in the central Italian city.

The Serie A match had been scheduled for Saturday.

Bologna is the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region, large parts of which have been hard hit by torrential rains and bad weather for days.

The game was not immediately rescheduled.

''Following the flood that affected Bologna, intense work is underway to clean up the situation,'' the city of Bologna said while announcing the game postponement on X.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

The Dodgers and Yankees are ready for the starriest World Series in decades

Even 8-year-old Charlie Freeman is excited about a Dodgers-Yankees World Series.

Sports

USF men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim dies at 43

Business

Parent of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location and IMG for $3.25 billion