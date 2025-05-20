Bolivia's electoral court bans ex-leader Morales and suspends a key a candidate, drawing backlash

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia's top electoral court on Tuesday disqualified iconic former President Evo Morales from running for president and suspended the other main leftist contender from taking part in the August elections.
The decision targeted the two strongest leftist challengers to President Luis Arce's governing socialist party: Morales, Bolivia's first Indigenous president who governed the country from 2006 until his ouster in 2019, and Andrónico Rodríguez, the young Senate president.
Condemning the moves as a blow to the Andean nation's fragile democracy, Morales and Rodríguez accused Arce's government of using the country's court system against them.
''We have been persecuted,'' Morales, who still commands fervent support in his tropical highland stronghold, told a local radio show. On social media, he voiced alarm over ''the grave threat facing democracy today.''
''It is time to unite to confront the country's true enemies: The economic crisis and the abuse of power," he wrote. Morales has previously vowed to ''convulse'' Bolivia with protests if he is barred from the race, heightening a sense of crisis in the run-up to the deeply polarized vote.
Rodríguez — a fresh-faced 36-year-old candidate who generated excitement among voters disillusioned with Morales' fifth presidential bid and outraged with Arce's handling of Bolivia's worst economic crisis in 40 years — called for protests against what he called ''a political decision'' to suspend his candidacy.
''No ruling or judicial decision driven by political interests can overrule the sovereign will of the people,'' he wrote on X.
The Supreme Electoral Court gave narrow, technical reasons for the decisions as the window closed for candidates to register their political parties.