LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian President Luis Arce warned Wednesday that an ''irregular'' deployment of troops was taking place in the capital, raising concerns that a potential coup was underway.
He called for ''democracy to be respected'' on a message on his X account came as Bolivian television showed two tanks and a number of military in front of the government palace.
Former Bolivian president Evo Morales, also in a message on X, denounced the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace, calling it a coup ''in the making.''
