ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Freddy Gaudreau also scored, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Monday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots for his 10th win of the season for the Wild, who have won eight of 11. It is the 18th time in his career that Fleury has reached double-digit wins, tying Patrick Roy and Terry Sawchuk for second all-time behind Martin Brodeur (20).

Connor McDavid had an assist on Zach Hyman's goal for the Oilers, but his career-best seven-game goal-scoring streak ended. Stuart Skinner finished with 28 saves for Edmonton, which lost for just the third time in nine games.

In addition to stopping McDavid in the final seconds as the Wild were killing a 6-on-4 power play for the final 51.3 seconds, Fleury had a big save about 7 minutes into the third period stopping Darnell Nurse's shot as part of a 3-on-1 with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl after a giveaway by Matt Dumba.

The Oilers' league-best power play finished 1 for 5 after going 4 for 8 in its previous two games and 8 for 17 in the previous five.

Playing each other for the third time in 12 days, the former Northwest Division rivals traded power-play goals in the first period.

Boldy redirected a pass from Kirill Kaprizov for a 1-0 Wild lead with 7:24 left.

Just 1:25 later, Hyman outmuscled Jared Spurgeon for a rebound to tie it. Minnesota unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference. The tally, his 10th of the season, ended a nine-game goal drought for Hyman, who plays with McDavid and Draisaitl. It also extends his consecutive games with a point to seven.

Left alone at the left edge, Gaudreau redirected Boldy's pass for a 2-1 lead at 9:39 of the second. It came a couple minutes after a goal by Dumba was nullified when Edmonton successfully challenged that Minnesota was offside entering the zone.

NICE COMPANY

Boldy had his sixth multipoint game of the season and 15th overall. Per NHL Stats, only Marian Gaborik (43) recorded more with the Wild before age 22.

APPRECIATE THE HELP

McDavid's assist on Hyman's goal gave him a league-best 30 assists. ... Wild RW Mats Zuccarello had an assist on Boldy's goal and has 10 consecutive seasons with at least 20 assists.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

Wild: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.

