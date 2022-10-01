BOISE, Idaho — Quarterback Taylen Green and George Holani each had more than 100 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, and Boise State shut out San Diego State in the second half and rolled to a 35-13 victory on Friday night.

It was Boise State's first game without former starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, and former offensive coordinator Tim Plough, who was fired after last week's 27-10 loss to UTEP. Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter is now the Broncos offensive coordinator.

Bachmeier started 29 games over a four-year career, throwing for more than 6,600 yards and 41 touchdowns. Yet he completed a career-low 54% of his passes for fewer than 500 yards in four games this season.

Green finished with 105 yards rushing on eight carries and completed 5 of 10 passes for 48 yards with one interception. Holani had 131 yards rushing on 17 carries.

The Aztecs jumped out to a 13-0 halftime lead before Green ran for a 17-yard touchdown. Holani's 12-yarder gave the Broncos the lead for good. Green's 39-yard TD run stretched the Broncos' lead to 28-13, and Holani capped the scoring with a 29-yard scoring run.

Ashton Jeanty added 82 yards rushing that included a 32-yard touchdown for Boise State (3-2, 2-0 Mountain West Conference).

Tyrell Shavers had a 36-yard punt return for a touchdown midway through the second quarter for San Diego State (2-3, 0-1).

It was Boise State's first win over San Diego State since 2017.

