Wires

Boeing reaches settlement with a man whose wife and 3 children died in a 737 Max jetliner crash in Ethiopia

Boeing reaches settlement with a man whose wife and 3 children died in a 737 Max jetliner crash in Ethiopia.

The Associated Press
July 11, 2025 at 10:46PM

CHICAGO — Boeing reaches settlement with a man whose wife and 3 children died in a 737 Max jetliner crash in Ethiopia.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Boeing reaches settlement with a man whose wife and 3 children died in a 737 Max jetliner crash in Ethiopia

Boeing reaches settlement with a man whose wife and 3 children died in a 737 Max jetliner crash in Ethiopia.

Wires

A Pentagon spokesperson acknowledges a Qatar air base was hit with an Iranian ballistic missile during the June attack

Wires

Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final