A strike at Boeing extends a new era of labor activism long in decline at US work places

In a little over two weeks, it's likely that about 45,000 dockworkers along the U.S. East and Gulf coasts will go on strike and shut down as many as 36 ports that handle almost half of the nation's cargo from ships entering and exiting the nation. While consumers probably won't see much of an impact if the strike isn't long, there could be shortages that would hurt the U.S. economy if the walkout by the International Longshoremen's Association goes for more than a month.