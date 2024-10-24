SEATTLE — Boeing factory workers vote to reject contract and continue 6-week strike.
Boeing factory workers vote to reject contract and continue 6-week strike
Boeing factory workers vote to reject contract and continue 6-week strike.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 2:09AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal.