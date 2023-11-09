A body was recovered early Thursday from a garage that burned to the ground behind a vacant home, officials said.

The blaze brought firefighters shortly after 4 a.m. to the garage in the 700 block of Jenks Avenue, a Fire Department statement read.

Firefighters located one person inside, and emergency medical responders declared the victim dead at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to determine the victim's cause of death. The victim's identity has yet to be released.

"If the autopsy determines the cause of death to be a fire fatality, this would be the city's second fire fatality of 2023," the statement read.

The garage is associated with a home that is vacant, and the owner told officials that it has "recently been broken into several times," the statement noted.

The fire not only led to the garage's collapse but also caused "significant heat and fire damage to surrounding structures."

The Fire Department has yet to offer a preliminary indication of how the fire began.