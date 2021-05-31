The Hennepin County Sheriff's dive team recovered a body from Loring Pond late Sunday, after crews responded to reports of a man struggling to swim in the water feature at Minneapolis' Loring Park.

The dive team recovered the body around 11:30 p.m. after using sonar and verification by a diver to locate it, according to Andy Skoogman, a sheriff's office spokesman.

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded about 8:25 p.m. to the pond, which is located on the edge of downtown Minneapolis, according to a fire department news release. Crews believed they saw the man in the middle of the pond before he submerged, the release said.

Because there is no boat launch at the pond, fire crews were unable to launch their boats, according to the release. Instead, they put on gumby suits and entered the pond with floatable devices to try to find and rescue the man. Crews also deployed a rapid deployment inflatable craft, the release said.

The Sheriff's dive team was contacted and dispatched after fire crews were unable to find the man, and took over rescue operations upon arrival.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the man who drowned, Skoogman said.

